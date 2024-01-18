Arrangements in place for peaceful polls: Pakistani officials assure Election Commission

Islamabad: Pakistan’s top government and security officials have assured the poll body of their readiness to hold general elections on February 8 amid threats posed by the militants in various parts of the country.

Senior officials in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to review the preparations for the polls assured that all arrangements were in place to hold elections and deal with “any kind of situation”.

Raja emphasised that the safety and security of candidates and voters must be ensured and a conducive environment for the elections be created so that citizens could exercise their right to vote without fear, Dawn News reported.

Despite threat alerts in certain areas, the officials, including chief secretaries and inspectors general of the four provinces, Islamabad’s chief commissioner, members and secretary of the Election Commission, and representatives of other law enforcement agencies, pledged unwavering commitment to peaceful elections.

The officials highlighted the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations and the timely supply of funds to relevant agencies.