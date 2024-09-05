Arrest of Pakistan's ex-spy chief raises heat on Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan's unprecedented arrest of a former spy chief raises the heat on Imran Khan and could be the precursor to prosecuting the jailed former prime minister on charges of treason and attempting to incite a mutiny in the military, according to government officials and analysts.

Khan has been feuding with Pakistan's all-powerful military after a falling out with then-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in 2022, following which he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote that he said was orchestrated by the generals.

The military has denied any involvement in his ouster. Khan has been public about the clash, which has led to the worst political turmoil in the South Asian nation in decades. The 71-year-old former cricket star has a devoted following, and any further military action against him could result in more unrest, analysts say.

Supporters of Khan went on the rampage on May 9 last year after he was briefly arrested, vandalising military installations across the country. It was the most serious challenge to the power of the military in Pakistan's 75-year history.

Khan is on trial in a civil court for allegedly abetting the violence, a charge he has denied. But he can face more serious charges of treason and mutiny after last month's arrest of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, a Khan ally who is a former chief of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence, officials and analysts said.

Treason and mutiny are tried by a military court, which is not open to the public, and the charges carry a maximum punishment of death.