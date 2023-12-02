Artificial intelligence in Israel-Hamas war: Role of 'The Gospel'

The Israel-Hamas war has been a focal point for observing the impact of AI in modern warfare. Central to this is Israel's use of an AI system named 'The Gospel', which incorporates machine learning for target identification.

AI-driven targeting in Israel's military strategy

Israel's utilisation of an AI platform called 'The Gospel' has revolutionized its target selection process.

This system has drastically increased the pace of target identification, enabling the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to shift from identifying 50 targets per year in Gaza to 100 targets daily.

"For the first time, the ground forces operating in the territory of the Gaza Strip are being fed intelligence information and targets that were built in accordance with the updated operational plan. In real time, these targets were transferred to the fire center in the Southern Command, and with the cooperation of the air arm and the sea arm - hundreds of attacks were carried out in an instant. This was implemented alongside the 'Pillar of Fire' project", the IDF said in a statement.

The functionality of 'The Gospel'

'The Gospel' leverages machine learning to analyse and interpret vast amounts of data, including drone footage, surveillance data, and intercepted communications.

Through machine learning, the system continuously improves its ability to identify targets by learning from previous data and outcomes.

The AI system's ability to process complex data sets enables it to make sophisticated targeting decisions, potentially identifying a broader range of targets, including lower-ranked operatives previously not targeted.

"We do not compromise on the quality of the product and the intelligence, and produce targets for precise attacks on infrastructures associated with Hamas, while inflicting great damage on the enemy and minimal damage to those not involved", a senior official emphasized in a statement issued by the IDF.

"We work without compromise in defining who and what the enemy is. The operatives of the terrorist organisation Hamas are not immune - no matter where they hide", the official added.

Civilian casualty assessment

Targets are assigned a score based on the likely civilian death toll, influencing strike decisions.

However, there's scepticism about AI's ability to reduce civilian harm.

Challenges in ethical targeting

The technology's capacity to rapidly generate targets raises concerns about the accuracy of target identification and the potential for increased civilian casualties.

Despite claims of precision, AI systems' ability to minimize civilian harm remains debated.

In conclusion, the Israel-Hamas war highlights the transformative yet controversial role of AI in modern warfare.

While AI offers significant operational advantages, it also brings to the forefront crucial ethical dilemmas.

The balance between technological innovation and moral responsibility remains a critical challenge for militaries globally.