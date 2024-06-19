As Canada honours Nijjar, India announces memorial service for 1985 AI terror attack

As 'solidarity against terrorism', the memorial service will mark the 38th anniversary of the 1985 terrorist attack on the Air India flight 182, which had shaken the country to its core and left families and loved ones grieving the loss of their dear ones.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020, who was shot dead outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

Following Nijjar's death, there have been heightened tensions between India and Canada.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations in September 2023 alleging 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

Canada has arrested four Indian nationals - Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28 and Amandeep Singh, 22 - in connection with the murder.