As Canada honours Nijjar, India announces memorial service for 1985 AI terror attack

The Canadian Parliament to commemorate the death anniversary of the Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, observed a minute's silence on Wednesday, according to a report by The Times of India.
On the other hand, in response to the Canadian government's honor ro Nijjar, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver will be holding a memorial service at the Air India Memorial in the Stanley Park's Ceperley Playground area on June 23, at 1830 hours local time.
As 'solidarity against terrorism', the memorial service will mark the 38th anniversary of the 1985 terrorist attack on the Air India flight 182, which had shaken the country to its core and left families and loved ones grieving the loss of their dear ones.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020, who was shot dead outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.
Following Nijjar's death, there have been heightened tensions between India and Canada.
The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations in September 2023 alleging 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.
Canada has arrested four Indian nationals - Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28 and Amandeep Singh, 22 - in connection with the murder.
India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as 'absurd' and 'motivated', saying that Nijjar was a Khalistani separatist, and was wanted in India on various terror charges.
After Trudeau's allegations, India had temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens, but the visa services were restarted several weeks later.
India has been asserting that its 'core issue' with Canada remained that of the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said on the issue that by allowing political space to Khalistani separatist elements, the Canadian government is sending a message that its vote bank is 'more powerful' than its rule of law.
