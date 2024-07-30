As Democrats embrace Harris, some pivotal US House candidates hold back

"Our choice in leaders should never be a knee-jerk decision driven solely by party loyalty," said Representative Jared Golden of Maine, one of the 12, who said he wanted to see what policies Harris would propose that might help citizens of his district, before deciding whether to support her. Golden was also one of six House Democrats who voted last week in support of a Republican resolution condemning President Joe Biden's administration - and Harris specifically - over the administration's handling of migrants crossing the southern border with Mexico.

They hailed from Alaska, Colorado, Maine, North Carolina, Texas and Washington state. Just one of those states - North Carolina - is expected to be competitive in the November election.

But all six districts will play an important role in determining control of the House. Republicans currently have a narrow 220-212 majority and if Democrats win control of the House, they could either help drive Harris' agenda forward if she wins or serve as a bulwark against former President Trump if he prevails.

Golden and the other Democrats who joined in voting for the Republican resolution stand in a distinct minority within the Democratic ranks in Congress.

The broader Democratic Party has rallied quickly behind Harris since Biden abandoned his reelection bid and endorsed her on July 21.

Harris' campaign said it swept up more than $200 million in campaign donations and signed up 170,000 volunteers in the first week.

Opinion polls showed her closing the gap on Trump and her early momentum has reshaped the race, which could help down-ballot candidates by driving up turnout and enthusiasm.