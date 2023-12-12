As fighting rages in Gaza, Israel issues warnings on another front

Street-to-street combat raged in what Israel described as three Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip on Monday, as top Israeli officials warned that increased attacks on northern Israel by Hezbollah, from Lebanon, could prompt a powerful response.

Fighting in “fierce and difficult battles,” the Israeli military said Monday that the number of its soldiers killed in the ground invasion of Gaza had surpassed 100 — a fraction of the death toll among Palestinian civilians and Hamas fighters, but a measure of the intensity of the urban warfare.

At the same time, in a sign that the smoldering tensions inflamed across the Middle East by the war in Gaza could be heating up, Israeli leaders hinted at escalating a conflict on another front, with Hezbollah, which like Hamas is backed by Iran.

Increasing Hezbollah strikes on northern Israel “demand of Israel to remove such a threat,” Benny Gantz, a member of the war Cabinet and former defense minister, told Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call, according to a statement by Gantz’s office.