As gunshots rang out, a Super Bowl celebration dissolved into chaos

The parade Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory brought hundreds of thousands of people to the Missouri city’s streets, a sea of fans clad in the team’s trademark red.

But when gunfire began near Union Station, a downtown transit center and tourist hub, around 2 p.m., chaos erupted. Many attendees said it was hard to know where to go.

At first, the shots sounded like fireworks, said Ian Johnson, who had been selling hot dogs near the main event stage. Only when fans started running — some of them took shelter under his hot dog tent — did he realise that a shooting was underway.

Courtney Brown, of Independence, Missouri, and her two sons were also near the stage when the gunfire began. She didn’t hear shots, she said. But she did hear someone shout: “Get down.”

Her instincts told her to flee, so she told her children to keep moving. “We were almost trampled twice,” she said. The three of them locked arms and huddled near a barricade until the crush of the crowd had eased.