As Haley and Ramaswamy rise, some Indian Americans have mixed feelings

On the trail, Haley has talked less about her identity and often describes her immigrant family in general terms. But in a response to a voter question at a town hall in Hampton, New Hampshire, on Thursday night, she explained how her father’s experience with prejudice helped her connect with a hurting community and persuade state lawmakers to take down the Confederate battle flag at the South Carolina State House after a white supremacist shot and killed nine Black parishioners in Charleston. She also used her parents’ immigrant background to tear into President Joe Biden’s decision to provide temporary protected status and work permits for Venezuelan migrants.