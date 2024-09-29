As Hezbollah threat loomed, Israel built up its spy agencies

Washington: In the immediate days after the deadly October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, Israeli intelligence officials feared a preemptive strike was imminent from another longtime enemy, Hezbollah. They frantically prepared to stop it with plans to strike and kill Hassan Nasrallah, the powerful Hezbollah leader who the Israelis knew would be in a bunker in Beirut.

But when Israel informed the White House of its plans, alarmed administration officials discounted the imminent Hezbollah strike. President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told him that killing Nasrallah would set off a regional war and asked him to hold his fire, current and former senior American and Israeli officials said.

On Saturday, Israel announced that it had killed Nasrallah after warplanes dropped more than 80 bombs on four apartment buildings in Lebanon, where the Hezbollah leader of more than three decades had gone to meet his top lieutenants. Biden was not informed ahead of time, aggravating the White House.

But the more salient outcome for Israel and the United States was how successfully Israeli intelligence had pinpointed Nasrallah’s location and penetrated Hezbollah’s inner circle. In a matter of weeks, Israel has decimated the senior and midlevel ranks of Hezbollah and left the group reeling.

That success is a direct result of Israel’s decision to devote far more intelligence resources in targeting Hezbollah after its 2006 war with the Iran-backed terrorist group. It was a defining moment for Israeli intelligence. The Israeli army and the intelligence agencies failed to score a decisive victory in that 34-day conflict, which ended with a U.N.-brokered cease-fire and allowed Hezbollah, despite heavy losses, to regroup and prepare for the next war with Israel.

Israel has spent the years since bolstering what was already considered one of the world’s best intelligence-gathering operations. Much of the effort has been invested in the Mossad and Israeli military intelligence, which were frustrated after the 2006 war by their shortcomings in collecting vital information about Hezbollah’s leadership and strategy.

As a result, Unit 8200, Israel’s signals intelligence agency, built cutting-edge cyber tools to better intercept Hezbollah’s cellphones and other communications, and created new teams within the combat ranks to ensure valuable information was quickly passed on to soldiers and the air force.

Israel also began flying more drones and its most advanced satellite over Lebanon to continuously photograph Hezbollah strongholds and document even the smallest changes to buildings that might, for example, reveal a weapons depot — work that one former Israeli intelligence official called “Sisyphean.” In the past week, Israel’s air force has pounded many of these targets.

In addition, Unit 8200 and its American counterpart, the National Security Agency, have forged stronger ties, which expanded the Israeli government’s information about mutual adversaries such as Iran and Hezbollah.

Israel has used Lebanon’s proximity to its advantage — Jerusalem is less than 150 miles from the Lebanese border — to insert undercover commandos deep into the country to conduct sensitive intelligence missions.

Most important, former US and Israeli officials say that Israel’s audacity to carry out such operations set it apart from traditional intelligence agencies with less of an appetite for risk and legal hurdles.

“They understand this has been and will be a protracted conflict,” said Chip Usher, a former top CIA Middle East analyst who has worked extensively with Israeli intelligence. “They are putting in capabilities to serve their needs for the long term.”