As ties thaw with Saudi Arabia, thousands of Syrians fly there for Haj

After Syria's conflict erupted in 2011, Saudi Arabia cut ties with Assad and backed figures opposed to him - including by granting Syria's opposition thousands of visas to be distributed among Syrian pilgrims in Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Turkey.

But Riyadh re-established ties with Assad last year and in May appointed its first envoy to Syria since the rift.

Direct flights also resumed, allowing pilgrims to head straight from Damascus to Jeddah to perform the Haj, considered a religious duty for all Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime if they are capable.

"I'm extremely happy. I still can't believe that I will participate in Haj," Berlanta Dimashqiya, an 84-year-old resident of Damascus, said.