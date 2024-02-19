Ashwin Ramaswami becomes first Gen Z Indian-American running for Georgia Senate seat

Washington: Ashwin Ramaswami has become the first Indian-American from Gen Z community to run for a state or federal legislature in the US, indicative of a new breed of young politicians emerging from the community.

Ramaswami's parents immigrated to the US from Tamil Nadu in 1990. Generation Z (also known as Zoomers) encompasses those born between 1997 and 2012.

“I'm running for (Georgia) State Senate in order to give back to my community. I want to make sure that everyone has the same opportunities that I had growing up," Ramaswami, 24, told PTI in a recent interview.