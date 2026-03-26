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16 dead after bus plunges into river in Bangladesh, search on for missing

The accident happened in the southwestern district of Rajbari at the Dauladia terminal when the bus fell into the Padma River at about 5.15 pm on Wednesday, they said.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 22:45 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 22:45 IST
World newsBangaldesh

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