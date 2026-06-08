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7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off southern Philippines; tsunami alert issued

There were no immediate reports of deaths; Philippines authorities assessing reports of some injuries.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:57 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 02:57 IST
World newsIndonesiaEarthquakeTsunamiPhillippines

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