<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan</a> has launched offensive operations against Pakistani military positions along the border, the Taliban's spokesperson said on Thursday, in retaliation for recent Pakistani airstrikes.</p>.Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of 'unprovoked firing' along border, warns severe response.<p>"In response to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched against Pakistani military positions and installations along the Durand Line," Zabihullah Mujahid, spoksperson for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taliban">Taliban</a> administration, said in a post on X</p>