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Afghanistan, Pakistan hold 'useful' peace talks in China, says Kabul

China, which shares stretches of its western border with both countries, has been mediating to help end the worst conflict between the allies-turned-foes since the Taliban returned ​to power in 2021.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:27 IST
World newsChinaPakistanAfghanistan

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