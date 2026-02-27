Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

Air strikes hit 22 ⁠military targets in Afghanistan, Pakistan says op ongoing

According to Pakistan military ⁠spokesperson ⁠Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, at least 12 ‌Pakistani ⁠soldiers and ‌274 ‌Taliban officials and ‌militants ‌were killed.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 13:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 13:35 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us