<p>Pakistan's military spokesperson said that they have hit 22 Afghan military targets in airstrikes. </p><p>This comes after tensions escalated between the two neighbours resulting in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan </a>trading airstrikes and artillery fire. </p><p>According to Pakistan military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, at least 12 Pakistani soldiers and 274 Taliban officials and militants were killed.</p> .Pakistan says in 'open war' with Afghanistan: What we know so far about the conflict.<p>Chaudhry said that the operation is ongoing on the directions of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.</p><p><em>(with Reuters inputs)</em></p>