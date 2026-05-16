At least eight dead, 25 injured in train collision that sparks bus fire in Thailand

<p>Bangkok: At least eight people were killed and 25 others injured after a train collision triggered a fire that engulfed a public bus in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangkok">Bangkok</a> on Saturday, rescue officials and police said.</p><p>Firefighters and rescue crews were dispatched as flames engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles, they said, adding the crash involved a train, the bus, cars and motorcycles.</p>.Indonesia commuter train crash toll rises to 15 as rescuers complete evacuation. <p>Rescue teams worked to pull injured victims from the wreckage as fire crews battled the blaze with water hoses in a race to contain the fire, officials said.</p><p>The fire has now been brought under control, with crews cooling the area, venting gas and continuing to search for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/victim">victims</a>, they said. The cause of the accident is under investigation. </p>