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At least eight dead as magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off southern Philippines

Authorities moving fast to coordinate disaster response, says Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 04:21 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 02:57 IST
World newsIndonesiaEarthquakeTsunamiPhillippines

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