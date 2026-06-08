At least three dead as magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off southern Philippines; tsunami alert issued

<p>At least three people were reported dead and four injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck one of the Philippines' southern islands on Monday. There were no immediate details about the reported fatalities, according to a Reuters report quoting the police.</p><p>Tsunami warnings were issued in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/philippines">Philippines</a>, neighbouring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indonesia">Indonesia </a>and by the US Tsunami Warning System, with people in coastal areas warned to move to higher ground.</p><p>DZBB radio, broadcasting from the Philippine city of General Santos about 15 km from the epicentre, reported instances of falling furniture, damage to televisions and other appliances as the area experienced aftershocks and people left their homes to seek safety, according to a <em>Reuters</em> report.</p><p>According to the General Santos disaster office, aftershocks were being felt and authorities were assessing reports of damage.</p><p>In the Sarangani province near the epicentre, power and telecommunications were down and classes were suspended in schools, local disaster chief Rene Punzalan was quoted as saying in the report. Damage assessment was underway and there were no reports yet of any collapsed buildings.</p>.Earthquake hits Bhutan: Tremors felt in Sikkim, West Bengal.<p><strong>'Will not leave Mindanao behind'</strong></p><p>Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said authorities were moving fast to coordinate disaster response. "The national government is moving and we will not leave Mindanao behind," Marcos said in a statement.</p><p>The Philippines and Indonesia sit on tectonically complex parts of the 'Pacific Ring of Fire' — a seismically active belt stretching from South America to the Russian Far East — and experience hundreds of quakes each year.</p><p>Phivolcs, the Philippine agency, warned of damage and tsunami waves above one metre, which could continue for several hours. Indonesia's geophysics agency BKMG said waves of 0.19 m (8 inches) had been detected so far.</p><p>"This is the strongest earthquake we've experienced," Benjie Ancheta, police chief of Alabel town in Sarangani told <em>Reuters</em> by phone.</p><p>Ancheta said the police building had some cracks after the quake, which occurred during their flag-raising ceremony, where some people fainted.</p>.<p><strong>Evacuation underway</strong></p><p>The German Research Centre for Geosciences said the 7.8 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). </p><p>The geophysics agencies of the Philippines and Indonesia reported magnitudes of 7.0 and 7.7, respectively.</p><p>Witnesses in Indonesia's northern city of Manado and residents and officials in the southern Philippines all said the quake was felt strongly.</p><p>Arlene Hollero, disaster chief of Maasim town in the Philippines' Sarangani province, said their evacuation was underway in coastal villages.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>