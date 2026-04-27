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At least two killed in train collision on outskirts of Indonesian capital

The collision took place in Bekasi train station between a commuter line and a long-distance ​train.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:59 IST
Train accidentWorld newsIndonesia

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