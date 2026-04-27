At least two killed in train collision on outskirts of Indonesian capital

<p>Jakarta: At least two people were killed when two trains collided in the city of Bekasi, adjoining the Indonesian capital Jakarta, late on Monday, officials said.</p><p>The collision took place in Bekasi train station between a commuter line and a long-distance train, the spokesperson of the commuter line operator Karina Amanda told Reuters, adding that "we are focusing in evacuating passengers and train crew".</p>.Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express coach derails in Pune; none hurt.<p>Franata Wibowo, a spokesperson for the local train operator, told broadcaster Kompas TV that at least two people had been killed. Reuters could not immediately confirm the death toll.</p><p>"We are doing our best to evacuate the victims to the nearest hospitals as quickly as possible. Two victims have been confirmed dead at the hospitals," Franata said.</p><p>The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, Karina said.</p><p>At least 20 ambulances were seen at Bekasi station, Reuters witnesses said, with rescuers from Indonesia's rescue agency also in attendance to help evacuate passengers.</p>