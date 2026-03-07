Balendra Shah's RSP ushers in a fresh age, signals new chapter between India and Nepal
With Balendra Shah set to take the helm of the new government in Kathmandu, New Delhi is cautiously watching the meteoric rise of the 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician and weighing its implications for India-Nepal relations.
I warmly congratulate the people and Government of Nepal on the successful and peaceful conduct of elections. It is heartening to see my Nepali sisters and brothers exercise their democratic rights so vibrantly.
This historic milestone is a proud moment in Nepal’s democratic…