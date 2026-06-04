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Bangladesh accuses India of pushing people across border, claims it foiled multiple attempts

According to Border Guard Bangladesh, there have been 10 attempted infringements by Indian authorities along several sections of the border.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 13:50 IST
World newsIndiaBangladesh

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