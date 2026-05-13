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Bangladesh approves project to 'negate negative impact' of India's Farakka Barrage

The development comes months before the Indo-Bangladesh Ganges Water Sharing Treaty is due to expire in December.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 18:42 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 18:42 IST
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