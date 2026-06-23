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Bangladesh: Dozens of Awami League activists arrested as party marks founding anniversary defying ban

On the eve of the anniversary, Hasina, in a social media post, said, 'We were not born to be defeated.'
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 11:22 IST
World newsBangladeshSheikh Hasina

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