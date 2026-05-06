Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

Bangladesh hopes no 'pushback' after BJP's win in elections

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, however, said that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been asked to “remain alert” along the frontiers.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 12:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 12:43 IST
World newsBJPBangladeshWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us