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Bangladesh issues nationwide security alert over possible militant attacks

"The alert has been issued based on intelligence reports,” a police headquarters (PHQ) official said, requesting anonymity.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 10:06 IST
World newsBangladeshMilitant attack

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