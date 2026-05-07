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Bangladesh seeks China’s support in Teesta river restoration project

The Teesta River flows from the eastern Himalayas through Sikkim and West Bangal before entering Bangladesh, where it is a key source of irrigation and livelihoods of millions of people.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:42 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 06:42 IST
World newsChinaBangladeshTeesta River

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