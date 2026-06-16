Bangladesh summons Indian diplomat to protest against 'unexpected and unfortunate' treatment of Tarique Rahman's advisor in New Delhi

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>, on Monday, summoned <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deputy-high-commissioner">Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dhaka">Dhaka</a> to protest against the treatment of a senior advisor to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tarique-rahman">Prime Minister Tarique Rahman</a>, following his detention and questioning for several hours at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indira-gandhi-international-airport">New Delhi airport</a>. The incident quickly escalated the tensions between the two neighbours amid a series of unresolved bilateral disputes. </p>.<p>Bangladesh conveyed its concerns to the Indian diplomat over the incident involving government strategy adviser Zahed Ur Rahman, who had travelled to the Delhi to attend a conference.</p>.<p>According to Bangladeshi officials, Rahman was stopped by authorities on arrival and subjected to hours of questioning before being allowed to continue his visit.</p>.<p>Describing the episode as a diplomatic concern, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman called it "unexpected and unfortunate".</p>.<p>The Indian government has not publicly commented on the matter, and there was no immediate response from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-external-affairs">Ministry of External Affairs</a>.</p>.Bangladeshi arrested in Kolkata for illegally entering India.<p>The latest row comes despite efforts by both sides to stabilise ties following Tarique Rahman's election victory earlier this year. Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka, however, have remained complicated since the 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of former prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sheikh-hasina">Sheikh Hasina</a>.</p>.<p>Hasina has since remained in India, even as Bangladesh has repeatedly sought her extradition, making the issue a persistent source of friction between the two countries.</p>.<p>Another contentious issue has been Bangladesh's allegation that Indian authorities have attempted to send undocumented migrants across the border without adhering to established repatriation mechanisms.</p>.<p>Bangladeshi officials have claimed that border guards thwarted several recent "push-in" attempts and raised the matter during talks between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/border-security-forces">Border Security Force</a> (BSF) in New Delhi last week.</p>