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Bangladesh summons Indian diplomat to protest against 'unexpected and unfortunate' treatment of Tarique Rahman's advisor in New Delhi

According to Bangladeshi officials, Rahman was stopped by authorities on arrival and subjected to hours of questioning before being allowed to continue his visit.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 06:05 IST
World newsNew DelhiBangladeshDhakaDiplomattarique rahman

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