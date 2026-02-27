Menu
Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina named in chargesheet in case of murder during July uprising

The chargesheet alleged that the accused, in collusion with one another and with common intention, formed an unlawful assembly and, in pursuit of their shared objective, used force and violence.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 16:54 IST
Published 27 February 2026, 16:54 IST
World newsBangladesh

