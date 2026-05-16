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Bangladesh's ties with India 'will depend on' Ganges water treaty renewal: BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul alleged that the uncertainty over the renewal of the existing 30-year Ganges water treaty, is raising concerns over future water-sharing arrangements.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 15:59 IST
World newsIndiaBangladeshBNP

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