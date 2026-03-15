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Bus carrying Indian pilgrims plunges down slope killing seven in Nepal

A microbus carrying pilgrims was returning from Manakamana Temple when it plunged off the road in Gorkha District, according to the police.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 07:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsNepal

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