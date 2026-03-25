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Bus plunges into river with 40 passengers onboard in Bangladesh

The ferry terminal officials and witnesses said the bus fell into the Padma River at about 5:15 pm.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:27 IST
World newsBangladesh

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