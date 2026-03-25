<p>Dhaka: A bus carrying at least 40 people on Wednesday plunged into a river in Bangladesh as it attempted to get onboard a transport ferry, with officials saying many passengers suspected missing.</p>.<p>The accident happened in southwestern Rajbari at the Dauladia terminal when the bus fell into the Padma River at about 5.15 pm, officials said.</p>.<p>“According to our primary information, the Dhaka-bound bus was carrying 40 passengers when it plunged into the river while getting onboard a ferry at the (Dauladia) terminal,” a river police official at the scene told reporters.</p>.Pakistan world's most polluted country, followed by Bangladesh; India at 6th spot: Report.<p>Daulatdia River Police Outpost’s officer in-charge Trinath Saha added that some passengers managed to swim ashore or were rescued but most others remained missing as a campaign to save people was launched. He did not provide any numbers.</p>.<p>The ferry terminal officials and witnesses said the bus fell into the Padma River at about 5.15 pm.</p>.<p>“When the bus was heading towards the ferry from the pontoon, another smaller utility ferry hit the pontoon. It plunged into the river as the bus driver lost control of the steering,” the terminal’s supervisor Monir Hossain said.</p>.<p>Fire service divers launched a rescue campaign immediately and a salvage vessel also reached the scene later.</p>.<p>Fire service official at Rajbari Dewan Sohel Rana said more divers were called out from two other terminals from the other side of the river even as television reports said rescuers were sent to the spot from Dhaka as well. </p>