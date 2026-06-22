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Afghan women turn to business as Taliban bans shrink life choices

With secondary education and most jobs out of reach, thousands of Afghan women have turned to entrepreneurship as the only path to make money and maintain social life.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:33 IST
World newsAfghanistanTalibanbeekeeping

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