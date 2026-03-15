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China pushes for technological self-reliance amid economic pressure and geopolitical tensions

Beijing is adopting a cautious and inward-looking policy stance in the near term
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 00:15 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 00:15 IST
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