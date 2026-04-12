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China sets up new county in Xinjiang near PoK, Afghan border

The county, named Cenling, is located near the Karakoram mountain range and close to the borders with PoK and Afghanistan, underscoring its strategic significance.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 11:16 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 11:16 IST
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