Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

China to strengthen highways in border regions with India under 15th five-year plan

The plan has been placed for approval of China’s national legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), currently in session.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 16:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 16:41 IST
ChinaIndiaIndia-China borderhighways

Follow us on :

Follow Us