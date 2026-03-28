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'Eager to work closely with India', says Nepal PM Balendra Shah

Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 08:04 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 08:04 IST
World newsNepalNarendra Modi

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