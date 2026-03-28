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Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye to visit Pakistan for talks on West Asia

The deputy prime minister said that Pakistan is working with “honesty and sincerity” to resolve ongoing disputes.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 09:49 IST
World newsPakistanSaudi ArabiaIranTurkeyEgyptWest AsiaForeign Minister

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