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Former President Rajapaksa received LKR 60 million bribe in airbus deal, Sri Lankan court told

Rajapaksa was allegedly given LKR 20 million each at three different occasions at his country homes in the rural south in 2015 when he was President.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 11:34 IST
World newsAsiaAirbusMahinda Rajapaksa

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