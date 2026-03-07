Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

Former rapper Balendra Shah’s Rastriya Swatantra Party heading towards landslide victory in Nepal

In the Nepal elections, about 18.9 million voters were eligible to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives, with around 60 per cent of them turning out to vote on Thursday.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 06:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 06:44 IST
World newsNepalRSPGeneral Election

Follow us on :

Follow Us