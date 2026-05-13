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Gunshots fired in standoff at Philippine Senate over ICC suspect

There have ⁠not yet ⁠been any casualties ‌reported ​after shots were fired
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 13:23 IST
World newsPhilippinesAsiaSenategunshots

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