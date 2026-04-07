<p>New Delhi: Markets and shopping malls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> will close at 8 pm from Tuesday and weddings will need to wrap up by 10 pm as the country looks to curb fuel use amid the energy crisis triggered by the US-Israeli war on Iran. Here is a look at some of the measures rolled out by countries in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-asia">South Asia</a>, home to some struggling economies and a fifth of the world's population.</p><p><strong>India</strong></p><p>1. The government slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel.</p><p>2. Windfall taxes imposed on aviation fuel and diesel exports.</p><p>3. Emergency measures invoked to divert gas supplies from non-priority sectors to key users.</p><p>4. Oil refiners directed to increase production of liquefied petroleum gas. </p><p><strong>Pakistan</strong></p><p>1. Markets and shopping malls across the country to close at 8 pm, except in Sindh province.</p><p>2. Wedding events at commercial venues or at private properties and homes prohibited after 10 p.m.</p><p>3. Intra-city public transport to remain free for one month in Gilgit and Muzaffarabad cities.</p><p>4. Government departments' fuel allowances cut by 50% for two months.</p><p>5. Work week shortened to four days for government offices.</p><p>6. All offices to operate with 50 per cent staff physically present.</p><p>7. Pakistan Super League, a franchise-based Twenty20 cricket league, moved initial matches behind closed doors. </p>.How might Strait of Hormuz be reopened? Here are 3 scenarios.<p><strong>Bangladesh</strong></p><p>1. Offices and banks to operate for seven hours, shopping malls to close by 7 pm</p><p>2. Offices to cut power consumption, including by avoiding excessive lighting.</p><p>3. Ban on decorative lighting at events.</p><p>4. Reduction in fuel and energy use in public offices, restrictions on non-essential travel. </p><p> <strong>Nepal</strong></p><p>1. Fuel quota granted to senior administrative officials cut by 50 per cent.</p><p>2. One-day weekly holiday in schools and government offices extended to two days.</p><p>3. Government to make "legal arrangements" to convert petrol and diesel vehicles to electric vehicles.</p><p>4. Price of aviation fuel more than doubled to avoid supply disruption.</p><p>5. Petrol and diesel prices raised.</p><p>6. Cooking gas rationing in force. </p><p><strong>Sri Lanka</strong> </p><p>1. Wednesday declared a public holiday to help fuel supplies go further.</p><p>2. Train and bus services reduced.</p><p>3. Power tariffs raised for households and industries. </p><p><strong>Maldives</strong></p><p>1. Seeking fuel supply from India.</p><p>2. Fuel prices raised to maintain supply. </p>