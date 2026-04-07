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How is South Asia tackling the Iran war-driven energy crisis?

Here is a ⁠look at some of the measures rolled out ‌by countries in South Asia
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 07:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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