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How Japan lost 3 million people in five years

Japan’s population peaked in 2008 at 128 million, and it is projected to fall to 87 million by 2070. The country is now roughly the same size it was in 1989.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:33 IST
World newsJapanPopulation

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