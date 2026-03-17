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India-origin man accused of molesting flight attendant on Singapore plane

The accused allegedly used physical force to touch the hind end of her body.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:35 IST
SingaporeCrimeMolestationsexual abuse

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