<p>A Singapore court has charged an Indian man (36) for allegedly molesting and harassing a female flight attendant on a plane headed from Bangkok to the Changi airport on February 9.</p><p>Akash Tiwari allegedly used physical force to touch the hind end of her body, South China Morning Post <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/southeast-asia/article/3346855/indian-man-charged-molesting-flight-attendant-singapore-airlines-plane?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1773728395">reported</a>.</p><p>The stewardess was serving the accused near his seat where he allegedly touched her inappropriately for the first time.</p><p>The attendant told the man to stop touching her and went to the galley to prepare for landing.</p><p>Despite warning, the accused then followed the stewardess to the galley area, cornered her into a confined area and continued to sexually harass her, the report said.</p>.Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore over ‘intent to outrage’ woman’s modesty.<p>Tiwari returned to his seat after the victim reported the misbehaviour to her supervisor, asking for help.</p><p>The accused was arrested soon after landing at the Changi airport and was taken away by the Airport Police Division for further investigation. Tiwari has pleaded not guilty to the imposed charges, informed the media outlet. </p><p>If convicted of molestation, he can be jailed for up to three years and fined, caned, or can face a combination of all the three.</p>