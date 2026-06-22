Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

Indian, Bangladeshi workers complain to Singapore ministry over unpaid wages

The migrant workers met officials from the ministry after being identified as employees of KPA Engineering.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 09:11 IST
World newsSingaporeBangladeshWorkerswages

Follow us on :

Follow Us