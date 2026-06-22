Indian, Bangladeshi workers complain to Singapore ministry over unpaid wages

<p>Singapore: Over 100 migrant workers, primarily from India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>, turned up at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/singapore">Singapore</a>'s Ministry of Manpower on Monday claiming unpaid wages by their employer, according to a media report.</p><p>Several workers employed by KPA Engineering, an air-conditioner maintenance services company, claimed that they have not been paid for two months and the company has been shuttered, <em>The Straits Times</em> reported.</p><p>Sampath, an Indian worker, said the workers have not been paid for two months despite raising the issue with the company and their bosses. </p><p>"We heard the company closed its business. We are worried because we haven't been paid for some time," <em>The Straits Times</em> quoted Sampath as saying.</p>.'Ensure wages, ESI and health insurance for civic workers': P Raghu.<p>"We didn't know who else to turn to," he added.</p><p>The migrant workers met officials from the ministry after being identified as employees of KPA Engineering.</p><p>Rajenderan Berthap (36), who works as an air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation technician at KPA Engineering, said he had relayed his salary situation to ministry officials, who said they will look into the matter, the report said.</p><p>According to business records, KPA Engineering has two directors. Both are foreigners with registered addresses in Hillview, a housing area.</p><p>One of them, a Singapore permanent resident, is a director of six other companies involved in engineering, plumbing and air-conditioning works, the report said.</p>