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Indian national arrested in Nepal for possessing prescription drug in large quantity

The Indian national's arrest comes a day after a police team on regular patrol arrested 41 individuals from various parts of the country.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 18:10 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 18:10 IST
India NewsWorld newsNepalDrugArrested

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