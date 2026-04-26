<p>Kathmandu: Police have arrested an Indian national along with a huge amount of contraband drugs from Koshi province of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a> on Sunday.</p>.<p>Mohmad Sahanewajak, 29, a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Itahari Sub-metropolitan city of Sunsari district along with 50,000 capsules of Tramadol and 9,520 capsules of Dicylomine.</p>.<p>Police said, acting on a tip off, they raided the rented room of the Indian national and recovered the narcotics drugs.</p>.Man with over 327 kg of narcotics arrested near Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj.<p>After taking him into custody, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a> have initiated further investigation into the matter.</p>.<p>The Indian national's arrest comes a day after a police team on regular patrol arrested 41 individuals from various parts of the country. Among them was a teenager from Kathmandu, along with 130 Tramadol tablets, which are only available by prescription in Nepal, and NPR 68,200 in cash, a local media report said.</p>.<p>Tramadol is an opioid analgesic of the same family of drugs as medications like oxycodone and hydrocodone. But considering its misuse for addiction purpose, it has been declared as a Psychotropic Substance in April, 2018 by the government of India.</p>