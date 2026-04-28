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Indonesia commuter train crash toll rises to 15 as rescuers complete evacuation

Before disengaging the trains, rescuers were seen using angle grinders to cut through the metal of the compartments and reach ⁠the survivors.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:01 IST
Train CrashWorld newsIndonesia

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