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'It was like doomsday,' says Kabul hospital survivor after Pakistan air strike

The strike is the latest in a bitter conflict between the two Islamic nations that has flared during the holy ​month of Ramadan.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:53 IST
World newsPakistanKabulAir StrikeAghanistan

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