Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

Japan eases back tsunami warning after magnitude 7.7 earthquake

No immediate reports of casualties, damage
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 12:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 12:55 IST
World newsJapanEarthquakeTsunami

Follow us on :

Follow Us