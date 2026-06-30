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Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi seeks deeper ties with India

The summit will review progress across trade, technology, infrastructure, ⁠defence and people-to-people ‌ties, while also addressing regional and global issues.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 11:41 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 11:41 IST
India NewsWorld newsJapanDelhiPM ModiSanae Takaichi

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