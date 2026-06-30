Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi seeks deeper ties with India

<p>Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit India from Wednesday for talks with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm-modi">Narendra Modi </a>focused on boosting trade, investment and strategic cooperation between the two Asian partners, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.</p><p>The visit follows Modi's trip to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Tokyo </a>last year, when Japan pledged to more than double its investment in India to more than $61 billion over the next decade, highlighting deepening economic ties.</p><p>The two leaders will hold the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, a mechanism under which the prime ministers of the two countries meet alternately. The summit will review progress across trade, technology, infrastructure, defence and people-to-people ties, while also addressing regional and global issues, according to a statement from Japan's foreign ministry.</p>.Japan PM Sanae Takaichi to visit India from July 1 to 3 for annual bilateral summit.<p>An Indian source said Modi and Takaichi will also attend business events with executives from both countries. About 1,400 Japanese companies operate in India, nearly half of them in manufacturing.</p><p>Bilateral trade reached $27.5 billion in fiscal year 2025/26, while Japanese investment in India totalled $3.2 billion between April and December 2025, according to Indian government data.</p><p>The leaders are also expected to discuss security cooperation and efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.</p><p>India and Japan are members of the Quad grouping alongside the United States and Australia, and have steadily expanded defence and strategic collaboration in recent years.</p><p>Japan is among India's largest investors, backing major infrastructure projects including a high-speed rail corridor between the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Japanese firms have also increased investments in Indian companies, including a recent $1.6 billion deal for a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank. </p>